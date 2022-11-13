Only Winning Independent DAC Poll Candidate Joins BJP

The sole winning independent candidate of Deori Autonomous Council Election met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Accprding to sources, the candidate has been identified as Devakant Deuri who contested from 10 Number Chichi Bargaon constituency.

He announced that he will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the meeting with CM Sarma.

He said, “My constituency is underdeveloped, giving me a post will help me to make development of constituency easily.”

“I have decided to join BJP after consulting with the people of my constituency,” he added.

It may be mentioned that, the ruling party in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) had retained power in the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) in the state, after results were declared for elections held earlier this month.