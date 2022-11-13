Pet Dog Attacks: Noida Authority to Impose Fine of Rs 10,000

As the dog bite incidents are on the rise over the past few months, the Noida Authority on Saturday decided to impose fine of Rs. 10,000 from March 1, 2023 in case of pet dog or cat attacks.

The authority also decided to put the onus of the victim’s treatment on the owners.

Notably, a board meeting was held to discuss the alarming stray dog menace and pet dog attacks.

Following the meeting, the Noida Authority issued the order which stated that a Rs. 10,000 monetary fine will be imposed on the owner with effect from March 1, 2023 in case of any untoward incident due to a pet dog or cat and the injured person or animal will be treated by the owner.

Another order was also issued under which registration of pet dogs and cats are mandatory by March 2023 via Noida Authority Pet Registration app.

Additionally, sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs have been made compulsory.