India Deport 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Through Assam’s Karimganj

At least eight Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India without valid documents, were deported to Bangladesh from Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi nationals including a woman were deported through legal procedures via the international border point at Sutarkandi.

According to reports, they entered India through different parts of Assam at different times without any valid documents.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Md. Lal Mia alias Mohammad Lal Mia Kazi, Lal Mia alias Lalan Mia, Mohir Uddin, Mohammad Abdul Motin, Farid Alom alias Akash, Atabur Rahman, Faima Begum alias Faima and Md. Rahim Mia alias Firdaus.

Sub Inspector of Border branch said, “Today we have deported 8 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh. They were arrested in different parts of the state after they entered India without valid documents. Out of eight Bangladeshi nationals, five were arrested in Karimganj district, one in Cachar district and two in Kamrup district.”