Mastery of Local Language is Necessary to Get Govt Jobs: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that those who apply for government jobs must know local language of the state.

He said this while handing over appointment letters to 325 candidates at Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma said, “Knowledge of local language is necessary to get government jobs and everyone must have mastery of the language.”

However, he further said, “Everyone must also know Hindi and English.”

He said this as when World Bank will visit then they have to interact in English and when Union cabinet will visit then they need to interact in Hindi which is why knowing these additional languages will help them.

Earlier today, As many as 325 candidates in irrigation were given the appointment letters.