India to Build First Riverine Lighthouses on Brahmaputra in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stones for four river lighthouses along the Brahmaputra, marking a first-of-its-kind step in India’s inland water transport sector. The ceremony was held at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati on March 5.

For the first time in the country, lighthouse infrastructure will be developed on an inland waterway, bringing a system traditionally associated with coastal navigation to the heart of the Northeast.

The four proposed river lighthouses will be constructed at Pandu in Kamrup (Metro) district, Bogibeel, Silghat and Biswanath Ghat. All four locations fall along National Waterway-2, one of India’s most significant inland routes for both cargo and passenger movement.

Spread across 891 kilometres from Dhubri to Sadiya, National Waterway-2 runs through the length of Assam, serving as a crucial transport lifeline for the region.

The Rs 84 crore project will be implemented by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships in partnership with the Inland Waterways Authority of India under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Each lighthouse will stand around 20 metres tall and will function entirely on solar power. Designed to assist vessels navigating the river, the structures will provide visibility over a wide range, helping boats and cargo ships travel safely even after sunset.

Boost for Night Navigation and Safety

One of the biggest limitations of river transport in Assam has been restricted night navigation. With these lighthouses in place, vessels will be able to operate more safely around the clock.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said the initiative would significantly strengthen the logistics ecosystem of the Northeast.

He underlined that inland waterways are emerging as an efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to road and rail transport. According to him, moving goods by water is cheaper, produces less pollution and eases pressure on highways.

The minister stressed that for the Northeast, where hilly terrain and heavy traffic often burden road networks, the Brahmaputra offers a natural and cost-effective freight corridor.

The project comes at a time when cargo traffic on the Brahmaputra has been witnessing rapid growth. As per data shared by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, cargo movement on National Waterway-2 recorded a sharp 53 per cent increase during the financial year 2024–25.

Industries such as tea, coal and fertilisers have increasingly begun using river transport, recognising its economic advantages. The surge reflects growing confidence in the Brahmaputra as a dependable trade route.

With improved navigation aids, authorities expect further growth in cargo volume in the coming years.

Beyond serving as navigational landmarks, the four lighthouses are also being designed as public spaces and tourism attractions.

Each site will feature a museum, amphitheatre, cafeteria, children’s play area, souvenir shop and landscaped open areas. Officials said the idea is to transform the riverfront into vibrant recreational zones while also enhancing maritime awareness among visitors.

This dual-purpose model aims to combine safety infrastructure with community engagement and tourism development.

During his address, Sonowal described the riverine lighthouses as a symbol of India’s intent to fully utilise its rivers for economic growth.

He said activating the Brahmaputra as a full-scale freight corridor is essential for the region’s development. Transporting goods by inland waterways, he noted, costs significantly less compared to road and rail.

The event was attended by Assam ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Charan Boro and Jayanta Mallabaruah, along with Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya. Senior officials from the ministry and maritime authorities were also present.

Officials said the four lighthouse projects are expected to be completed within 24 months after contracts are awarded.

The initiative is being seen as the beginning of a larger push to modernise inland navigation infrastructure across India’s major river systems. By replicating safety systems commonly found along coastlines, the government aims to make inland waterways safer, more reliable and economically viable.