‘India Is a Nuclear Nation': Assam CM Warns Bangladesh Over Anti-India Talk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday voiced strong concern over what he described as growing anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh, particularly discussions targeting India’s Northeast region.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma alleged that for over a year, there have been repeated conversations in the neighbouring country about breaking away the Northeast from India. Calling such ideas unacceptable, the Chief Minister said India cannot afford to ignore these statements and must respond firmly.

He further remarked that India is a strong and sovereign nation and warned that continued hostile talk would not go unanswered. CM Sarma also suggested that India should reconsider the extent of support it offers Bangladesh if such sentiments continue.

"For the past year, there has been repeated discussion in Bangladesh about separating the Northeast from India and making it a part of Bangladesh. India is a nuclear nation and the fourth-largest economy. The people of Bangladesh have a bad mindset. We shouldn't help them too much and should teach them a lesson that we will not remain silent if they behave this way towards India," the Assam Chief Minister said.

His comments come amid reports of anti-India content circulating on social media platforms in Bangladesh. Adding to the tension, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus was reportedly involved in a controversy in October 2025 after a distorted map of India’s Northeast was shared during a meeting with Pakistan’s top military leadership.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, had paid a courtesy visit to Professor Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna. According to an official statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the meeting focused on strengthening Bangladesh-Pakistan ties in areas such as trade, investment and defence cooperation.

This is not the first time such an issue has surfaced. Last year, India strongly objected to a now-deleted social media post by a senior Bangladeshi leader, Mahfuz Alam, which showed a map incorrectly depicting parts of India, including Assam, Tripura and Bengal, as belonging to Bangladesh. New Delhi had then urged all concerned to act responsibly in public communications.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Hojai district, the Assam Chief Minister also rolled out financial assistance for women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The initiative aims to encourage self-employment and small businesses among women.

In Lumding constituency, more than 27,000 women received seed capital cheques, with the majority from rural areas. In Barpeta, over 20,000 women benefitted under the scheme, covering both rural and urban areas.

