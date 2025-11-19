India Post Releases Zubeen Garg Postcard on His 53rd Birthday

To mark the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, the Department of Posts, Government of India, released a special postcard featuring the beloved artist’s portrait.

The postcard was unveiled on Tuesday night at the stage of the 98th Howly Raas Mahotsav, as a tribute to the legendary singer who continues to remain a cultural heartbeat for Assam.

The commemorative postcard was jointly released by Colonel Aravind Varma, Chief Postmaster General of Assam Postal Circle; Hemen Das, president of the Raas Mahotsav Celebration Committee; and Dr Bhushan Chandra Pathak, principal of B.H. College and is a noted writer.

Speaking at the release ceremony, Colonel Varma said the initiative is a humble attempt by India Post to pay homage to Zubeen Garg. He added that the department feels honoured to release a postcard featuring the image of such an iconic figure.

Highlighting Zubeen Garg’s compassion and kindness towards people, Colonel Varma noted that the postcard aims to carry the artist’s ideals to every corner of the country.

He further expressed confidence that the message and legacy of Zubeen Garg will also reach audiences beyond India through this special issue.

Also Read: Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute at Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birthday Celebration in Delhi