Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute at Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birthday Celebration in Delhi

The 53rd birthday of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was commemorated with grandeur at a special event in New Delhi, attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The minister offered his heartfelt tribute to the artist, recognizing his contribution to Assamese culture and music.

Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, “Zubeen Garg has illuminated not only the world of music but also our cultural heritage. His songs and artistic expressions have enriched the Assamese community and inspired countless admirers globally. Zubeen is not merely a singer; he is the heartbeat of our culture and a bridge between tradition and modernity.”

Sonowal added, “The new generation, guided by Zubeen’s ideals, is learning to respect, preserve, and promote our language, culture, and values. His music has become a source of inspiration, connecting people across communities and generations. Today, we pay our respects and celebrate the enduring legacy of Zubeen Garg, whose influence transcends boundaries and touches hearts worldwide.”

The event also highlighted the importance of nurturing cultural awareness among youth, emphasizing the role of Zubeen’s music in fostering unity, creativity, and pride in Assamese heritage. Students and community members participated enthusiastically, performing cultural programs and paying tribute to the iconic singer.

