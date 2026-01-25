Assam Gears Up for India–New Zealand T20 at Barsapara

All eyes will be on Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, today as India and New Zealand face off in the third T20 match of the five-match series. With victories in the first two games, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will take the field aiming to seal the series in front of a packed home crowd.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who returned to form after a long break, has been a major boost for the team. The Indian skipper recently scored a half-century after nearly 21 innings, regaining his rhythm at a crucial time. While India’s batting unit appears capable of handling any challenge, the bowling department remains a concern.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, whose participation in today’s match remains uncertain, India’s bowling responsibility will once again rest on Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be desperate to keep the series alive and is expected to come out all guns blazing. Their powerful batting line-up, featuring Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, is capable of creating serious trouble for the Indian bowlers.

The stadium gates will be opened for spectators at 4 pm today. Entry with food items will not be permitted inside the venue. Cricket fans from across Assam have gathered in large numbers, setting the stage for an electrifying atmosphere as two top international sides clash at Barsapara.

Both teams arrived in Guwahati on Saturday afternoon by special chartered flights and opted to skip any pre-match practice sessions.

