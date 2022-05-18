Indian Army Launches Flood Relief Operations In Assam's Hojai

The Indian Army has launched flood relief operations in various parts of the Hojai district in Assam on Wednesday as heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state.

According to a notification, two columns of the Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps joined in the rescue operations and distributed essential commodities in Hojai on Tuesday.

The notification read, “Two columns of Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps with Engineering and Medical components from Tezpur and Missamari garrison have been mobilised to carry out flood relief operations in Hojai District on evening of 17 May 22.”