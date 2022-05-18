Indian Army Launches Flood Relief Operations In Assam's Hojai

The Indian Army has launched flood relief operations in various parts of the Hojai district in Assam on Wednesday as heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state.
According to a notification, two columns of the Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps joined in the rescue operations and distributed essential commodities in Hojai on Tuesday.
The notification read, “Two columns of Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps with Engineering and Medical components from Tezpur and Missamari garrison have been mobilised to carry out flood relief operations in Hojai District on evening of 17 May 22.”
“Unprecedented rains had warranted immediate rescue and flood relief operations. Based on urgent requisition, a swift and coordinated action was carried out by the teams to rescue precious lives caught in the flood,” it added.
The statement from the Army also mentioned that approximately 300 villagers were rescued by the troops till 10 am today.
It read, “Priority was given to women, the elderly and young children. The timely and swift action resulted in lives being saved and a major disaster being averted. A total of approx 300 villagers were rescued by Army troops till 10 am of 18 May 22.”
Rescue efforts are ongoing in coordination with civil administration and the locals have appreciated the service rendered by Army, it further read.