Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters To Take Part In Next Gen Cup In UK

Bengaluru FC and Kerela Blasters FC playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) will take part in the Next Gen Cup to be played in the United Kingdom (UK).

This comes as a part of the English Premier League’s partnership with the Hero ISL.

According to a tweet from ISL, it will be an attempt dedicated to supporting the development of the game.

The two teams to take part have been decided on the league positions of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), where they occupied the top two spots.