Indian Army Thwart NSCN (IM) Extortion & Recruitment Bid in Assam

In the first operation, the Indian Army and Assam Police successfully dismantled a major extortion network of the NSCN (IM). Acting on reliable information, a joint operation was launched in multiple areas of Assam’s Tinsukia district, resulting in the apprehension of five key link persons involved in channelizing the extortion money to NSCN (IM) cadres.

A tea garden owner who received an extortion threat of Rs 10 lakhs from an NSCN (IM) cadre was kept under the surveillance. The first Over Ground Worker (OGW) was apprehended, leading to the apprehension of four more linked persons, disrupting the entire extortion chain.

This coordinated effort has dealt a significant blow to the extortion activities of the militant group in Upper Assam region, ensuring a safer environment for the local population.