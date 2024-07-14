Indian Army Thwart NSCN (IM) Extortion & Recruitment Bid in Assam

The Indian Army and Assam Police have achieved significant successes against the NSCN (IM), dismantling an extortion network and foiling a recruitment attempt in Assam.
In a coordinated effort, multiple arrests were made, disrupting the militant group's activities and ensuring greater security for the local population.
In the first operation, the Indian Army and Assam Police successfully dismantled a major extortion network of the NSCN (IM). Acting on reliable information, a joint operation was launched in multiple areas of Assam’s Tinsukia district, resulting in the apprehension of five key link persons involved in channelizing the extortion money to NSCN (IM) cadres.
A tea garden owner who received an extortion threat of Rs 10 lakhs from an NSCN (IM) cadre was kept under the surveillance. The first Over Ground Worker (OGW) was apprehended, leading to the apprehension of four more linked persons, disrupting the entire extortion chain.
This coordinated effort has dealt a significant blow to the extortion activities of the militant group in Upper Assam region, ensuring a safer environment for the local population.
In another achievement, the Indian Army foiled a major recruitment bid in Tinsukia when four misguided youth were prevented from joining NSCN (IM) faction. The individuals came in contact of an active cadre of the outfit, who lured them to join their ranks.
On 12 July 2024, when the individuals, as instructed, were about to board a train to Dimapur from New Tinsukia Railway Station, Indian Army personnel, along with Assam Police established a discreet surveillance network at the railway station, all four individuals were apprehended while trying to board the train.
As per latest inputs, the youth have been given a warning by police authorities and handed over to their families. This successful precise information based operation by the Army has not only prevented the misled youth of Upper Assam from falling in trap of insurgents but has also exposed the nefarious network of illegal recruitment of young people from the region.