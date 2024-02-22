Indian Gharial Population Shows Signs of Recovery in Kaziranga National Park

Gavialis gangeticus or Indian Gharial is one of the largest river-dwelling crocodile species of the world that grow up to 8 metres in total length and weigh around 160 kg.
Due to massive decline in its population in the last century, the Indian Gharial has been placed under IUCN red Data list as critically endangered and listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.
In many riverine systems, it was known to be at the verge of extinction with very fewbreeding adults left.
The Kaziranga National Park authorities in a statement said, “Adult gharials exhibit a strong association with river systems, often displaying seasonal migratory patterns. One distinctive feature of male gharials is the presence of a bulb-like structure at the tip of their snouts, which looks like an ‘earthen pot’ or ‘Ghara’ in Hindi, which lends the species its name, Gharial. They are specialized fish feeders, and unable to feed on other things due to the shape of their snout. Moreover, they are less agile on the land and prefer to remain soaked in water at most times.”
As per survey reports, India's largest gharial population resides in the National Chambal Sanctuary, which hosts approximately 77% of the global adult population.
The remaining Gharial populations in India are found in various locations, including the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, the Gandak River on the Indo-Nepal border, Corbett National Park, the Son River, Mahanadi River, and Hastinapur Sanctuary.
Additionally, small populations, possibly consisting of just a few individuals, have been observed in the Ken River, Yamuna River, Brahmaputra River, Ghaghara River, and Bhagirathi Hoogly River.
Historical records of Gharials from sixteen rivers in NE India in the 1950s reported only secondary habitat information and it was thought to be locally extinct.
“This year, a total of 160 km long Brahmaputra river survey was conducted from 16-25 January, 2024 by Biswanath Wildlife Division (under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve) and TSA Foundation India. The survey stretched from Majuli to Koliabhomora bridge, Tezpur was conducted in two transects (upstream and downstream) considering the huge width of the river covering a total of 320 km shoreline. The team conducted habitat suitability assessments for aquatic reptiles using parameters such as river depth, channel width, water flow, vegetation cover and extent, and quality of basking and nesting (soil). The survey conducted by a five-member team led by Sushmita Kar and Monalisha Basistha, recorded over 900 freshwater turtles representing five species, along with one female Gharial,” the press statement reads.
Furthermore, opportunistic sightings of other aquatic wildlife such as Gangetic River Dolphins and Otters were also recorded to compare notes with the recent dedicated surveys on the same.
Top ten habitats were characterized as a result of this survey.
The recurrent sighting of gharials (especially female) in the last three years in the Bishwanath stretch of the Brahmaputra brings in cheer as it confirms the premise on restoring back species with due protection.
Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 21, 2024 appreciated the efforts and conveyed that it is due to forest department’s extensive conservation efforts, sightings of ghariyals, small clawed otters and Binturong at Greater Kaziranga for the first time in recent memory has occurred.
“Kaziranga has a recorded abundance of over 42 species of freshwater fishes and hence one of the best habitat for gharials in the long run,” the authorities claimed in the statement.