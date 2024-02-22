Indian Gharial Population Shows Signs of Recovery in Kaziranga National Park

The Kaziranga National Park authorities in a statement said, “Adult gharials exhibit a strong association with river systems, often displaying seasonal migratory patterns. One distinctive feature of male gharials is the presence of a bulb-like structure at the tip of their snouts, which looks like an ‘earthen pot’ or ‘Ghara’ in Hindi, which lends the species its name, Gharial. They are specialized fish feeders, and unable to feed on other things due to the shape of their snout. Moreover, they are less agile on the land and prefer to remain soaked in water at most times.”