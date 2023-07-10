Indian Railways Commissions 2-lane ROB at Dhamdhama Road in Nalbari

On July 3, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of his cabinet colleague and state Tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurated the 467.24 meter long "Two-lane Flyover" over the Nalbari-Dhamdhama road, funded under the Central Road Fund category for the year 2016-17 with a whopping amount of 47.05 crores.