Dibrugarh To Kanyakumari, India's Longest Train To Run Twice Weekly

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday said that the Vivek Express, which traverses on the longest rail route in India, will now run twice a week.

According to a statement by an NFR official, the Vivek Express which runs from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu, will be available two times a week from November 22 onwards.

The train number 15906 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which used to run on Saturdays every week, will now additionally run on Tuesdays, according to the NFR statement.

Moreover, the statement further added that the Train number 15905 from Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh, which runs on Thursdays, will now run on Sundays as well, starting November 27.

It may be noted that the Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express was flagged off on November 19, 2011 and covers a total distance of 4,189 kilometers. It passes through nine Indian states during its journey which takes over 80 hours to complete.