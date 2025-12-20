"India’s new sun rising from the Northeast", PM Modi In Guwahati Airport Terminal Inauguration

During his visit to Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Assam’s development and stressed the Northeast’s growing role in India’s progress.

Modi said that LGBI Airport represents Assam’s pride and its future, emphasising that modern airports and improved connectivity symbolise the aspirations of the state.

“For Congress governments, development of Assam and the Northeast was never on the agenda. They asked, ‘Who goes to Assam?’ or ‘Why does Assam need highways and airports?’ For six to seven decades, Congress neglected the region, but we are correcting these mistakes,” he stated.

The Prime Minister praised Assam’s recent achievements under the BJP-led government, citing the successful implementation of the BNSS and the record-setting installation of 50 lakh prepaid electricity meters.

He also mentioned that, unlike in the past during the time of congres when jobs were difficult to secure without bribes, opportunities are now more accessible.

Highlighting Assam’s cultural achievements, Modi recalled the Guinness World Record set by 11,000 artists last April.

Modi also spoke about the new airport terminal as a driver of tourism, noting that it will make visits to Kamakhya Temple easier.

“Development and heritage are reflected in the new terminal. Bamboo has been used extensively, showcasing Assam’s culture. Earlier, laws treated bamboo as a tree, but we reclassified it as grass, allowing its use in construction,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also emphasised Assam’s strategic importance under India’s Act East Policy, calling the state the eastern gateway of the country and highlighting plans to connect Assam with ASEAN countries.

Infrastructure, he said, is critical for industrial growth, and India is preparing for 2047 with modern roads, industrial corridors, and digital connectivity, including 4G and 5G networks.

Modi also underscored the preservation of Assam’s identity and culture, contrasting BJP policies with what he termed Congress’s past failures, including alleged promotion of illegal immigration.

He praised Gopinath Bordoloi for protecting Assam from attempts to merge it with East Pakistan and noted that the BJP government has honoured Bordoloi with the Bharat Ratna.

The Congress and the INDIA alliance have repeatedly engaged in activities that are anti-national in nature, openly advocating for illegal infiltrators. Their agenda seeks to legitimise encroachment and allow infiltrators to seize land that rightfully belongs to the people. Such conspiracies of the Congress will be challenged at every step and on every platform.

Closing his address, Modi declared that “India’s new sun is rising from the Northeast. ”

