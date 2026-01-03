Indigenous Communities Protest Proposed Satellite Township Project at Borduar Bagan

Strong opposition to the proposed Satellite Township Project at Borduar Bagan emerged on Saturday as hundreds of local residents belonging to Rabha, Garo, Adivasi and other indigenous communities gathered for a public meeting, expressing fears of eviction and loss of livelihood.

The meeting was organised by the Borduar Bagan Land Patta Demand Committee, with participants voicing deep concern that families who have lived on the land for generations remain vulnerable due to the absence of formal land ownership documents. Speakers warned that the proposed project threatens the livelihoods, security and cultural identity of indigenous communities in the area.

Addressing the gathering, speakers alleged that despite being long-standing residents, the lack of land pattas has exposed locals to the risk of displacement under what they described as externally driven and colonial-style land acquisition policies. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the township proposal and legal recognition of land rights for indigenous inhabitants.

Several advocates, social activists and representatives of land rights organisations attended the meeting and addressed the public. Prominent among them were Shantanu Borthakur, Gauhati High Court advocate and Vice President of the Gauhati Bar Association; Krishna Gogoi, advocate of the Gauhati High Court; Jayanta Gogoi, State Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha; Pranab Doley of the Greater Kaziranga Land Rights Committee; and Subrata Talukdar and Pakhiraj Rabha of the Joint Land Rights Committee.

Members of the Borduwar Bagan Land Patta Demand Committee, including Gobindra Rabha, Aditya Nag, Aditya Rabha, Nilamani Sharma, Gajen Rabha, Nipen Sangma, Indreshwar Rabha, Kamal Rabha, Dhiraj Rabha and Rodreshwar Rabha, were also present.

After detailed deliberations, the meeting unanimously adopted resolutions to continue protests until the project is withdrawn and to prevent any drone survey, land measurement or preliminary work in the area until the proposal is cancelled.

The gathering also expressed solidarity with the ongoing struggle of 108 ambulance service drivers, acknowledging their vital role in public health and emergency services and paying tribute to their contribution.

Participants urged the authorities to respect the democratic will of indigenous communities, immediately halt all preliminary activities related to the township project, and initiate transparent and meaningful consultations with local residents.

