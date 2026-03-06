"Indigenous Muslims Back BJP": Assam CM in Naharkatia

During the JanaAshirwadYatra to Naharkatia in Dibrugarh district on March 6, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that members of the indigenous Muslim community in Assam are extending their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public gathering at Rangoli Pathar in Naharkatia, the Chief Minister said that members of the indigenous Muslim community had contributed Rs 11,000 to the BJP’s election fund as a gesture of support.

Sarma thanked the community for their contribution and said the gesture reflected growing support for the party among different communities in the state.

“Our indigenous Muslim community fully supports the BJP in Assam, and we have witnessed the same here. Members of this community have contributed Rs 11,000 to the party’s election fund, for which I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” the Chief Minister said.

He also pointed out that the contribution came during the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe fasting and prayers.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that members of the community would continue to pray for peace and progress and extend their blessings to the party.