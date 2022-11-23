APS Indranil Barua appointed new SP of West Karbi Anglong

Following the dismissal of top police officials of West Karbi Anglong, APS Indranil Barua was on Wednesday appointed as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district.

The Assam Police Service official had earlier served as the commanding officer of 23rd Battalion of Assam Police.

This comes after former West Karbi Anglong SP, Imdad Ali was transferred by order since the unrest at the state border with Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Imdad Ali has been transferred to the 23rd Assam Police Battalion.

It may be noted that on Tuesday morning, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.

When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.