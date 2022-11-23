Recent Skirmish Not Part Of Border Dispute With Meghalaya: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday dismissed the recent skirmish at the state border with Meghalaya as a part of Assam – Meghalaya border dispute.

CM Sarma, who arrived in New Delhi to attend the program on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, mentioned it to reporters on being questioned regarding the matter.

He said, “This does not fall in the purview of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. This can be termed as a conflict between Assam Police and the people of a village in Meghalaya.”

The Assam CM condemned the state police for their actions. CM Sarma said, “Assam Police should not have been so aggressive in dealing with the situation. The police fired shots more than were required.”