Recent Skirmish Not Part Of Border Dispute With Meghalaya: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday dismissed the recent skirmish at the state border with Meghalaya as a part of Assam – Meghalaya border dispute.
CM Sarma, who arrived in New Delhi to attend the program on the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, mentioned it to reporters on being questioned regarding the matter.
He said, “This does not fall in the purview of the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya. This can be termed as a conflict between Assam Police and the people of a village in Meghalaya.”
The Assam CM condemned the state police for their actions. CM Sarma said, “Assam Police should not have been so aggressive in dealing with the situation. The police fired shots more than were required.”
“In the meantime a judicial inquiry into the incident has been ordered. I will personally demand that central probing agencies like CBI or NIA to take up the investigation,” he added.
It may be noted that on Tuesday morning, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.
When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.