Assam Panchayat Poll Dates to Be Announced Before April 5: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the dates for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state will be announced before April 5. He made this statement while addressing the media.
Earlier, Assam’s Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, had stated that the entire election process would be completed before May 5.
Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, preparations for the panchayat elections are expected to gain momentum across various regions of the state.
Meanwhile, several political parties, including the Congress, have already begun informal election campaigns in anticipation of the polls.
The official announcement of the panchayat election schedule will be made by the State Election Commission.