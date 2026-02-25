“Infiltration Is the Result of Congress’ Partition Errors”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 25 alleged that the Congress leadership failed to anticipate the long-term consequences of India’s Partition, claiming that several key issues were left unresolved in 1947. He said the effects of those decisions are being felt today in the form of illegal infiltration.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the possibility of cross-border migration should have been carefully considered at the time of Independence, when India was divided, and Pakistan was created.

“At the time of independence, when the country was partitioned, these things should have been thought about,” he said. Referring to the ongoing action against illegal immigrants, the Chief Minister added that his government has intensified efforts to identify and deport undocumented migrants.

“We have now started driving out the Bangladeshis. We are driving out around 30 people daily. I regularly post about it on X. We will drive out more and do it better. We have also made a plan,” Sarma said, indicating that the state has a structured approach to tackling the issue.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Supreme Court of India has empowered Deputy Commissioners to take action in such cases. He argued that even strong border fencing alone cannot completely prevent infiltration.

“No matter how much border fencing you do, people can still enter through natural gaps and ditches. These issues should have been addressed at the time of Partition,” he said.

Sarma also contended that the nature of the division between India and Pakistan should have been more clearly defined during Partition. He suggested that clearer political and demographic arrangements at the time could have prevented what he described as ongoing challenges related to cross-border movement.

Blaming the Indian National Congress for not taking what he termed decisive steps in 1947, Sarma said the country is now dealing with the consequences of those historical choices. He maintained that his government remains committed to addressing infiltration and protecting the state’s demographic balance.

