Inhumane! Four Held For Brutally Maiming Stray Dog In Assam

In Assam, four miscreants were arrested for maiming a stray dog in a bestial way, an act which can only be described as inhumane and straight out barbaric.

The incident was reported from Mangaldai under Darrang district.

A video of the savage act had also gone viral on social media were the four men are seen caging the poor dog in a wooden box. One of the them then pulls out a limb of the dog from an opening and brutally chops it off with a machete while the others share a laugh.

Following the incident, the police quickly apprehended the four malefactors and brought them to Mangaldai police station.

The four arrested individuals have been identified as Mahendra Deka, Kumud Deka, Bhau Deka, and Bipul Deka.

A case under IPC Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against them, police said.

The brutality of the incident cannot be described with words. Netizens have deeply condemned the act and urged the authorities to sanction stricter punishments against them.