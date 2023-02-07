Assam: Pawan Hans To Launch Helicopter Services in 6 Routes

Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) will launch helicopter services on six routes in Assam on Wednesday (February 8). PHL has been awarded 86 routes under the RCS UDAN scheme in six states.

In the first phase, PHL is launching its RCS UDAN services to provide connectivity on ‘Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh’ network. Subsequently, the services will be operationalized in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

The RCS UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity.

The Ministry said that operationalization of these routes will create ease of travel for the residents of the region and give a boost to trade and tourism.