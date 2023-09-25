Injured Elephant Dies In Assam’s Sonitpur

In a tragic incident that took place in Assam’s Sonitpur an injured wild elephant succumbed to its injuries on Monday morning.
According to sources, the unfortunate incident took place at the Phulbari Tea Estate in Balipara.
Despite the dedicated efforts of the regional forest department to save the elephant, its condition deteriorated, and it tragically passed away during the night.
Earlier on July 21, two elephants were found lifeless in the Kondoli area of Assam’s Nagaon district shrouded in mysterious circumstances.
According to sources, the elephants were found lifeless in Kuhiartoli, with no apparent injury marks, leaving authorities puzzled about the cause of their demise. One of the deceased jumbos was identified as a female in her mid-age.
The forest department was promptly alerted about the incident, triggering an immediate investigation into the unfortunate deaths of the elephants.