Inmate's Mysterious Death in Dibrugarh Jail, Family Receives Body in Wheelchair

Situation turned tense in Assam's Dibrugarh district after a deceased inmate of the central jail was handed over to the family members on a wheel chair.
According to reports, a youth named Shailja Borgohain, from Tingkhong's Gandhia Puroni village met an untimely demise under mysterious circumstances at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.
The incident unfolded when his body was handed over to the family members earlier today.
Reportedly, Shailja was brought to the jail three days ago. His body was kept at the jail premises since 5 pm today, rising concerns on human rights violation.