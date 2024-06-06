Prisoner Stabbed Inside Delhi's Tihar Jail As Gang War Continues

A prisoner was stabbed in a fight that broke out inside the Tihar Jail allegedly between members of rival gangs on Wednesday.
The injured prisoner has been identified as Hitesh a.k.a Happy and is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. His condition is said to be stable, said an official.
The fight had allegedly broken out at around 11:15 between Hitesh, a member of Gogi gang, and two others from Tillu Tajpuriya gang, an officer said.
“On Wednesday, a matter was reported in Hari Nagar Police Station from DDU that an injured man from Tihar jail has been brought to the hospital. Based on that, the local police reached the hospital and inquired about the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.
"The names of the persons who attacked Hitesh have come as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. As of now, the confirmation about the identity of the attackers is a matter of investigation. Hitesh sustained injuries and was shifted to the DDU hospital," he said.
The DCP said that Hitesh is in jail for a murder case and as per the verification so far, Gaurav and Gurinder are in jail for the cases of murder and attempt to murder.
“Based on the nature of injuries, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the investigation is being conducted,” the DCP added.
Gangster Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by several members of a rival gang in the same jail in May last year.