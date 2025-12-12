Student Crushed to Death in Road Accident in Hatigaon

A horrifying accident at Sijubari in Hatigaon on Friday claimed the life of a first-grade student, leaving the local community in shock and grief. Chayan Ahmed, a bright young boy and student of Little Angels School, was killed on the spot after being crushed under a PWD tractor. His mother, who was bringing him home from school on a scooter, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as devastating. Chayan, only six years old, was full of life and dreams, and his sudden death has left friends, teachers, and neighbours heartbroken.

Hatigaon police have seized the tractor involved and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution, particularly in areas where children commute to school.

This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for strict adherence to road safety measures. Parents and guardians are advised to ensure children travel safely, and vehicle operators must remain vigilant, especially in school zones and residential areas.

Little Angels School officials expressed their deep sorrow, stating, “Chayan was a bright and cheerful student. Our hearts go out to his family in this hour of unimaginable pain.”