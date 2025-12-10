Assam: Mother Killed, Daughter Critically Injured in Nagaon Road Accident

A tragic road accident at Mollapatti in Assam’s Nagaon on Wednesday claimed the life of a woman and left her daughter critically injured.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the mother and daughter were travelling on a scooter.

A soil-laden truck reportedly ran over them, resulting in the woman’s instantaneous death.

The daughter, who sustained severe injuries, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Haibargaon Police reached the spot soon after the accident and seized the truck involved in the collision.

The deceased has been identified as Mridula Saikia, a resident of Bebejia. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.