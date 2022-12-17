Insurance Scam: Main Mastermind, 2 Aides Remanded in Custody for 5 Days

The main mastermind behind embezzling insurance money with fake death certificates has been remanded in custody for five days on Saturday.

According to sources, the mastermind, identified as Latifur Rahman, along with his two aides, identified as Baharul Islam and Gafur Ali were remanded in custody for questioning.

Notably, last Thursday, the Crime Branch conducted raid at several places in the concrete city of Guwahati along with Nalbari and Barpeta.

The branch, during the raid, had arrested a gang who provided fake death certificates.

The raid was carried out at the city’s Paltan Bazar, Hatigaon and Mukalmua in Nalbari.

The gang committed fraud in several banks including ICIC and Axis Bank.

At first, they apply for insurance and then they provide fake death certificates to extort money.

So far, the branch has arrested at least nine persons, including a woman, in connection to the scam of extorting money.