Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Through Assam: IMD Warns of Elevated Temperatures

· Dress appropriately in lightweight, breathable clothing, preferably in light colors.

· Shield yourself from direct sunlight by using hats, umbrellas, or seeking shade during peak hours.

· Stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

· Farmers and outdoor workers should limit exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day.

· Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can soar to dangerous levels.

· Exercise caution and monitor outdoor activities, especially rallies or gatherings, during peak heat hours.

As Assam grapples with this intense heat wave, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and take proactive measures to safeguard their health and well-being.