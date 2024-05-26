Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Through Assam: IMD Warns of Elevated Temperatures

Residents of Assam are bracing themselves for scorching temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a stern warning regarding the prevailing weather conditions. Over the next 24 hours, Assam is expected to experience a relentless heat wave, characterized by soaring temperatures and stifling humidity levels.
Realised Temperature Scenerario:
Yesterday's Max. Temperature 35°C or above: Lumding 43.0°C, Goalpara 37.8°C, Dibrugarh Airport 38.8°C, Dhubri 38.2°C, Barpeta 40.0°C, Kajalgaon 41.1°C, Udalguri KVK 39.1°C, N. Lakhimpur 39.2°C Tezpur 39.5°C, Silchar 40.0°C, Guwahati Airport 40.1°C, Jorhat 37.5°C, Rangia 39.2°C, Golaghat 37.0°C, Mangaldoi KVK 39.0°C, Guwahati city 39.3°C
Today's Min. Temperature 23°C or above: Guwahati 27.6°C, Silchar 28.0°C, Dhubri 28.2°C, Chirang 27.0°C, N.Lakhimpur 24.8°C, Bongaigaon 27.7°C, Tezpur 27.5°C, Golaghat 28.0°C, Mangaldoi 27.0°C, Dibrugarh Airport 24.6°C, Jorhat 25.9°C, Rangia 26.8°C, Chaparmukh 26.0°C, Goalpara 25.4°C
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperature: Lumding 43.0°C
Today's Highest Minimum Temperature: Dhubri 28.2°C
Forecast: The IMD forecasts a further surge in maximum temperatures by 4°C to 6°C across certain plains districts over the next day, before a gradual decline of 2°C to 4°C in the subsequent 48 hours. Minimum temperatures are also expected to climb by 1-3°C initially, with marginal fluctuations thereafter.
Impact & Necessary Measures: While the heat may be tolerable for most individuals, vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses. In light of these conditions, the following precautions are strongly advised:
· Dress appropriately in lightweight, breathable clothing, preferably in light colors.
· Shield yourself from direct sunlight by using hats, umbrellas, or seeking shade during peak hours.
· Stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration.
· Farmers and outdoor workers should limit exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day.
· Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can soar to dangerous levels.
· Exercise caution and monitor outdoor activities, especially rallies or gatherings, during peak heat hours.
As Assam grapples with this intense heat wave, it is crucial for residents to stay informed and take proactive measures to safeguard their health and well-being.