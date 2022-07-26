Inter Police Station Football Tournament held across Assam

In order to build strength and revive football in the Assam Police force, the Inter Police Station Football Tournament was held across the state.

The first match of the competition was held on July 23 between teams of Dhaligaon and Sidli Police Stations.

Combined teams of police and public played in friendly spirit to improve public-police relations.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta shared glimpses of the football tournament in social media platform and wrote, “Sports has been a great unifier that has broken many social barriers. Taking cue from this statement, we started this inter police station football competition across the state, where local youth took part in tournaments.”