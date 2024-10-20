Internal Conflict Within Assam Congress Over Bihali By-Poll Candidature

The Assam Sanmilita Mancha (ASOM) is experiencing divisions over the Bihali by-election, jeopardizing opposition unity as internal conflicts arise regarding candidate selection. The state Congress party is reluctant to accept the recommendations of a five-member committee that supports fielding BJP defector Jayanta Bora as a candidate. Local party workers have voiced their discontent, insisting that Bora, who has recently joined Congress from the BJP, should not receive a party ticket.
Dilip Baruah, President of the Biswanath District Congress, expressed frustration at a press conference, questioning, “Who is Jayanta Bora?” He emphasized the dedication of local Congress members who have supported the party during challenging times, stating, “We have been working for the Congress party during the bad days... If a rich person from outside is given a ticket by the party, what will the new generation come forward to do for the party?”
The Biswanath District Congress has issued a stern warning to the state Congress, threatening to withdraw support for any endorsement of Jayanta Bora. They demand that the party ticket go to one of the five candidates proposed by the local Congress leaders for the Bihali by-election. There is palpable anger among Congress leaders and workers in Biswanath and Bihali regarding the consideration of Bora’s candidacy.
In response, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah affirmed his desire for the alliance to continue, stating, “I want the alliance to continue and convey my views to the leadership. Now I have to abide by what the AICC decides.” He noted the uncertainty surrounding Bora's candidacy, asserting that the final decision rests with the high command.
Rajya Sabha Member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, a member of the five-member committee, indicated that some Congress leaders are unwilling to concede the Bihali constituency to the Assam Sanmilita Mancha. He remarked, “Even if the Congress does not leave the Bihali constituency, Vivek Das of the CPI-ML has said he will contest the elections.” Bhuyan also expressed hope for a resolution, stating that discussions would continue if Congress opts to field candidates in all constituencies.
As the internal discord within the Congress escalates, the future of opposition unity in the Bihali by-election remains uncertain.