Internet Services Suspended in Kokrajhar as Violence Escalates

The Assam government has suspended mobile internet services across Kokrajhar district after the law-and-order situation sharply deteriorated following a violent clash, forcing police to resort to firing and tear gas to control the unrest.

Officials said the internet shutdown was imposed to prevent the spread of rumours, inflammatory messages and misinformation on social media, which could further aggravate tensions. The suspension applies to mobile data services of all telecom operators with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

However, the government clarified that voice calls and fixed-line broadband services will continue to function, ensuring essential communication remains unaffected.

The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, Home and Political Department, under provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act and related emergency rules. Authorities warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating the order.

The district witnessed intense violence on the night of January 19, after a Scorpio vehicle carrying three Bodo youths allegedly hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road under Karigaon outpost. The incident triggered retaliation by local villagers, during which the vehicle was set on fire, and the occupants were allegedly assaulted.

Tensions soon spiralled out of control, with members of both communities blocking the National Highway near Karigaon, burning tyres, setting fire to several houses and an office building, and allegedly attacking the police outpost.

As protests turned violent on Tuesday, stone-pelting mobs clashed with security forces, prompting a lathi-charge, followed by the use of tear gas shells and police firing to disperse the crowd. The violence brought the area to a standstill and triggered panic among residents.

With the situation worsening, the administration rushed in heavy police deployment, and two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were sent to Karigaon to restore law and order and prevent further escalation.

