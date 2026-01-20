Situation Escalates in Kokrajhar, Police Fire and Use Tear Gas to Control Mob

The situation in Assam’s Kokrajhar district escalated sharply today as police resorted to firing and tear gas to control violent protests in Karigaon, where stone-pelting mobs clashed with security forces.

Angry protesters allegedly hurled stones at police, prompting a lathi-charge, followed by the use of tear gas shells and police firing to disperse the crowd and prevent further damage. The violence brought the area to a standstill and triggered panic among residents.

With the situation spiralling out of control, a heavy police deployment was made in the area. Two Rapid Action Forces (RAF) have been rushed to Karigaon to restore law and order.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is currently in Davos, took stock of the situation and held a telephonic conversation with DGP Harmeet Singh. The Chief Minister appealed to the public to maintain peace and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The unrest erupted after public anger spilt over a brutal mob attack reported late Monday night. During that incident, a Scorpio vehicle was set ablaze, and one youth, identified as Sikhna Bismit, was reportedly burnt alive inside the vehicle. Several others were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College Hospital.

As protests intensified, sections of the mob blocked National Highway 27, disrupting vehicular movement. Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved and strict action against the culprits. Tensions further flared when fire was allegedly set to houses at an abandoned camp.

