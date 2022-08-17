Internet Services to be Suspended in 25 Dists of Assam on August 21, 28

Internet services will be suspended in 25 districts of Assam on August 21 and 28.

This was announced by state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. This comes as the recruitment exam for nearly 30,000 posts of grade III and IV will commence in the districts on August 21 and 25.

Attending a virtual meeting with DCs and other stakeholders to ensure smooth conduct of the exams, CM Sarma asked the authorities to ban internet service during the examination hours in the districts having examination centres for the recruitment.

About 14 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the exams.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Let the mobile internet service be shut down for at least three hours during the examinations on respective days.”

CM Sarma also shared the SOPs and asked the DCs to adhere to these in letter and spirit with adequate security measures.

The chief minister asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to deploy an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in every district, who will be the overall in-charge of security of all centres in the district.

He further asked the DGP to deploy a sub-inspector rank officer in every centre of the state. He asked all officials to have zero tolerance towards those who resort to practices such as spreading rumours on the recruitment process.