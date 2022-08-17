Tripura Govt launches trial run of cargo transport via Bangladesh

The trial run of transportation of goods through the Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh to Tripura via Srimantapur Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sonamura was successfully launched on Wednesday.
The cargo was welcomed by Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Tripura Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma at Srimantapur.
Bilateral trade holds special significance for Tripura, since the state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and shares an 856-km-long international border with the country.
Speaking at the occasion, Bhoumik said, “Indo-Bangla relations and ports between the countries have to be developed. Government of India has already allocated funds for developing Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh.”
She also said that if the transportation of goods through Srimantapur Integrated Land Port increases, earning opportunities will be created in Sonamura and surrounding areas.
Tripura currently exports 25 listed items to Bangladesh through different ports, where there are separate port restrictions.
An agreement has already been inked between India and Bangladesh for the transportation of goods to the North Eastern states of the country using Bangladesh’s Chittagong and Mongla ports. The first trial run was completed on July 23, 2020 as per the agreement to resolve any issues in the transportation of goods on this road. The second trial run began on August 5, 2022 from Kolkata.