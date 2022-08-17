Tripura Govt launches trial run of cargo transport via Bangladesh

The trial run of transportation of goods through the Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh to Tripura via Srimantapur Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sonamura was successfully launched on Wednesday.

The cargo was welcomed by Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Tripura Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma at Srimantapur.

Bilateral trade holds special significance for Tripura, since the state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and shares an 856-km-long international border with the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Bhoumik said, “Indo-Bangla relations and ports between the countries have to be developed. Government of India has already allocated funds for developing Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh.”