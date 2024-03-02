Assam

Interstate Child Trafficking Racket Busted at Dibrugarh; Three Arrested

The Assam Police busted a child trafficking racket and arrested three persons including a woman in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday.
The incident occurred at Duliajan's Naholia where a teenage girl reportedly went missing and was later rescued from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Police conducted an operation based on a complaint filed by the Adivasi Students' Union.

The three accused were identified as Ajay Limbu, Munu Muda, and her spouse Keshav Chettri.

As per reports, for a long time, the gang had been allegedly involved in trafficking minor girls to Arunachal Pradesh under the guise of employment.

