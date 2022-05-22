Interstate Women Trafficking Racket Busted In Assam, 7 Held

An interstate woman trafficking racket was busted in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday.

According to sources, the racket came to light after a woman attempted to sell off her daughter to the traffickers.

The incident was reported in Panigaon village in the district.

Seven persons including three women were arrested in connection to it.

It is learned that the traffickers paid Rs 1.30 lakh to the woman and were about to transport the girl to Rajasthan via train.

Four of the accused were identified as Ramesh Kumar, Azar Parik, Mahesh Kumar Panowar and Balbinder Singh.

The identities of the three women couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

