Assam Man Offers Namaz Standing On Tricolor At Delhi Airport, Arrested

Delhi police have arrested a man hailing from Assam for offering prayers while standing on the tricolor flag at Delhi airport.

The man, identified as Mohammed Tariq Aziz, was seen spotted by a CISF jawan offering Namaz by spreading the national flag on the ground.

Aziz was detained soon after by the CISF and was later handed over to the Delhi police.

Delhi Police, after scanning the CCTV and on the complaint of CISF, registered an FIR against Mohammad Tariq Aziz under U/S 2 prevention of insult of national honor act 1971.

In the CCTV footage, it was clearly visible that Mohammad Tariq Aziz was offering Namaz standing on the floor by spreading the national flag in between the de-board gate number 1 and 3 of the airport.

According to the FIR, Mohammad Tariq Aziz, a resident of Dimapur, Assam had landed at Delhi airport on flight number 6E24 from Dubai on May 7 and was going back to Assam on May 8.

Aziz was arrested and all travel documents including his passport were confiscated.

He was however released on bail later the same day.

