Investors Demand Money After TradingFX Scam Surfaces in Assam

Investors have come forward crying foul after losing lakhs of rupees in a scam involving Prafulla Bora's trading company 'TradingFX' in Assam's Jorhat district.
A case has been filed against Prafulla Bora at the Titabar Police Station after several investors came forward with major allegations. They claim they were enticed by Bora's promises of quick wealth and luxurious lifestyles.
Prafulla Bora, an employee of the state government's health department and a resident of Titabar's Kaulibari locality, allegedly presented himself as a trading expert, luring local investors to invest their money. Sources indicate that Bora's scheme has left many in financial despair, with investors questioning the whereabouts of their lost investments.
The complaints against Bora are part of a larger network of fraud, implicating several individuals in the scam. Others named in the FIR filed at the Titabar Police Station include Ranjit Kakoti, Biswajit Konwar, Krishna Prasad Bhumij, Simanta Duarah, Pradeep Kalita, and Chinko Basumatary.
The emergence of this scam has raised significant concerns among the local population, who are now left grappling with the aftermath of Bora's alleged deception, while his current status remains unknown.