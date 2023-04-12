IPL Gambler Arrested in Assam’s Chirang

One Indian Premier League (IPL) gambler has been arrested in Assam’s Chirang district, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the police carried out an operation in Bijni and arrested the gambler for his alleged involvement in IPL betting.

The gambler has been identified as Bibek Bhattacharya.

The police recovered Rs. 1500 cash from his possession and seized a mobile phone.

IPL 2023 tournament started on May 31 and today Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will play the 17th match of the season. A total of 70 matches will be played in this season among ten franchises.

On May 2022, the state police busted an illegal IPL T20 betting racket in Kokrajhar district.

As many as five gamblers were arrested for their alleged involvement in the racket. They had been identified as Kaushik Saha, Dibakar Das, Bapan Rai, Suraj Nath and Sanjeev Karmakar.

Police also seized two vehicles and one motorcycle from their possession.