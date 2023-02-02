IPS Anurag Agrawal Appointed IG In CRPF

The ministry of home affairs, government of India on Thursday notified that IPS officer Anurag Agrawal has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In a letter to the Chief Secretary to the government of Assam, the Secretary to the government of India asked for the top cop to be relieved of his engagements immediately in order to take up the role at the Centre.

The letter read, “I am directed to convey approval of the competent authority for appointment of Shri Anurag Agrawal, IPS (AM: 1998) as Inspector General (Level-14 in the Pay Matrix) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

“The State Government is requested to relieve Shri Anurag Agrawal, IPS (AM: 1998) immediately to enable him to take up his new assignments at the Centre,” it added.