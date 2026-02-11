Iron Bridge Over Singla River Collapses In Sribhumi

Sribhumi district was plunged into chaos on Wednesday morning after the iron bridge over the Singla River on the Asimnagar Anipur road suddenly collapsed around 11:30 am, bringing traffic to a complete standstill and leaving at least two people critically injured.

Advertisment

The bridge, considered a crucial link for commuters and transport vehicles in the area, gave way without warning while several vehicles were crossing it. Within moments, heavy dumpers and smaller vehicles plunged into the river below, triggering scenes of panic and confusion.

According to residents' reports, the collapse may have been caused by the reckless movement of overloaded dumpert hat were frequently using the bridge despite its fragile condition. Eyewitnesses said a loud cracking sound was heard before the structure crumbled, sending vehicles crashing down.

In the accident, two individuals sustained serious injuries. One of the injured was rushed to Sribhumi Civil Hospital, while the other was admitted to Chargula Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical.

The incident also caused extensive damage to multiple vehicles, including two heavy dumpers, a truck, a WagonR, an Alto car, and a motorcycle. Twisted metal and debris were seen scattered across the riverbed as rescue teams worked to assess the damage.