Assam: Two Killed, 17 Injured as Dumper Hits Passenger Bus in Sribhumi

At least two passengers were killed on the spot and 17 others seriously injured in a major road accident that occurred in Assam’s Sribhumi on Saturday morning. The accident took place around 6 am in the Shrigauri area.

According to reports, a speeding dumper rammed into a passenger traveller bus, causing the bus to skid off the road and plunge into a roadside ditch. Two passengers, Nirad Das and Tapan Biswas, died on the spot in the crash.

Following the accident, the dumper driver attempted to flee but was caught by local residents. The dumper involved in the accident bears registration number TR-05-H-1738, while the traveller bus is registered as AS-10-C-6667.

Local people immediately launched rescue efforts after the incident. One critically injured youth was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Later, police from Badarpur reached the spot and shifted the remaining injured passengers to a local hospital. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized by the police.

Sources said the passengers travelling in the bus were members of a pilgrim group. The injured have been identified as Reena Malakar (37), Sajal Malakar (28), Ranjita Malakar (30), Pradeep Roy (7), Birendranath Talukdar (55), Randir Das (50), Pranab Roy (30), Manosh Roy (45), Chandan Dey (44), Krishna Sutradhar (36), Supran Das (44), Lipika Das (51), Sumati Biswas (30), Atiyali Das Roy (30), Pradeep Roy (12), Pompam Roy (42) and Manisha Biswas (11).

