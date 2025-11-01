"Is Zubeen's investigation proceeding according to what the CM wants?” Lurin questions Assam CM

In a press conference on Saturday, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi raised serious concerns over the statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi pointed out that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case was formed by the Chief Minister himself, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio. “The entire state is now in a state of doubt after listening to the Chief Minister’s statements. Does he know all the facts and proofs collected during the investigation? Is the investigation proceeding according to what the CM wants?” Gogoi asked.

He expressed concern that from the very beginning of the probe, Sarma had publicly claimed that Zubeen Garg was murdered, and reiterated the same with full confidence during recent statements. “How can the Assam CM say so confidently that Zubeen Garg was murdered when the chargesheet has not yet been submitted?” he questioned.

Gogoi also challenged the impartiality of the SIT. “If the SIT is conducting an independent investigation, why wasn’t the Assam CM summoned to clarify how he knew about Zubeen’s death? The CM is not the investigating agency. Any revelations should come from the SIT officially or through the fast-track court proceedings, after all legal procedures are followed.”

He reiterated calls for the case to be handed over to the CBI, citing potential conflicts of interest. “The CM’s family and close aides are connected to this case. Yet, the CM claims he knows everything and asserts that previous statements have been ‘proved.’ This raises serious questions.”

Gogoi highlighted inconsistencies in Sarma’s statements over time. “Initially, he said Shyamkanyu Mahanta was not with the 13 people involved, then Shyamkanyu was arrested. He claimed Zubeen died by drowning, later said it was murder on Facebook Live, while another person alleged poisoning or even suicide. Who is leaking these details from the SIT and confusing the public?”

Urging immediate action, Gogoi said, “There is still time to hand over this case to the CBI. We have been demanding this from the beginning, and now it is imperative for a fair and impartial investigation.”

