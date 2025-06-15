Is Assam for Assamese or for Adani? AAP Demands CM Sarma’s Clarification

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam, has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state government is preparing to hand over thousands of bighas of land to industrialists like Gautam Adani and Baba Ramdev. AAP claims this is being done under the banner of the state’s industrial growth campaign, “Advantage Assam 2.0.”

Land Being Handed Over to Corporates, Says AAP

In a strongly worded press statement, AAP Assam State General Secretary (Organisation) Rajib Saikia alleged that vast swathes of land across districts such as Tinsukia, Golaghat, Goalpara, South Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, and Kokrajhar are being readied for transfer to private business conglomerates, including the son of a Union Minister.

“These lands belong to the indigenous people of Assam. No government has the right to strip our people of their livelihoods and heritage for corporate profit,” Saikia said.

Industries Welcome, Not at the Cost of Assam’s Ecology

While AAP clarified it is not against industrial development in Assam, Saikia said such ventures must not come at the cost of agricultural land, forest areas, wetlands, hills, and densely populated regions.

“We will welcome industries if they are established in appropriate, non-ecologically sensitive zones. But if development means destroying Assam’s natural and social fabric, we will resist it with full force,” Saikia asserted.

Sixth Schedule Land Transfer Sparks Legal Questions

The AAP also questioned the legal basis of transferring land in Sixth Schedule areas—specially protected tribal regions—to external corporate entities.

“How is the state government planning to bypass the constitutional safeguards in these areas? The people of Assam deserve an answer,” Saikia demanded.

BTC Chief Called a 'BJP Puppet'

Criticizing Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro, AAP called him a "puppet of the BJP" for allegedly ignoring the plight of the people in areas like Parbatjhora.

“Because he is acting at the BJP’s behest, he has turned his back on his own people,” Saikia said.

AAP to CM Sarma: Clarify Your Position

Concluding his statement, Rajib Saikia threw a direct challenge at CM Sarma:

“Are you with Adani and Ramdev, or are you with the people of Assam? Make your stand public.”

