New Commission to Overhaul Assam’s Outdated Land Laws

In a major step towards modernising land administration, the Assam Government has constituted a Land Governance Commission to review and amend the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, along with other land-related state laws. The Commission will be chaired by Retired Justice Prasanta Kumar Deka.
The decision comes in light of the state’s evolving land management needs and the need for a well-organized, future-ready legal framework to govern land rights, usage, and dispute resolution.
Mandate of the Land Governance Commission
According to an official notification, the Commission has been tasked with a wide range of responsibilities, including:
-
Reviewing existing land and revenue laws and associated rules
-
Recognising individual and community land rights, including forest and village land
-
Assessing land administration in urban areas
-
Evaluating policies around land acquisition and disposal of public land
-
Strengthening land records through cadastral mapping and digitisation
-
Determining land valuation and revenue (tax) structures
-
Studying institutional mechanisms for land dispute resolution
The Commission is also responsible for drafting a new Assam Land Governance Bill, which is expected to include a conclusive land titling framework, aimed at bringing clarity and legal certainty to land ownership.
Public Suggestions Invited
To ensure transparency and public participation, the Assam Government has called for suggestions and feedback from citizens, legal experts, and current or retired officials of the Revenue Department.
Those wishing to contribute can send their views via email to: revenuedm@gmail.com
This move is being seen as a significant policy intervention that could transform land governance in Assam, particularly in regions like tribal belts and protected areas, where concerns over land rights remain high.
Concerns Among Indigenous Communities
While the government’s initiative has been welcomed in administrative circles, it has also sparked apprehension among indigenous and tribal communities, particularly over the proposed changes to Chapter 10 of the 1886 regulation, which deals with protected tribal lands.
Community leaders and activists have voiced concerns about the possible dilution of land protections currently in place for these regions.
Way Forward
The Land Governance Commission is expected to engage with stakeholders across the board, including environmental groups, legal experts, community representatives, and government officials. The draft legislation and its recommendations will likely shape Assam’s land policy for decades to come.
Also Read: Assam Cabinet Approves Key Decisions on Infrastructure, Education & Governance