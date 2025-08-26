‘Is BJP Connected to Hameed?’: AJP Demands Clarity, Seeks Her Arrest

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of diverting public attention through communal polarization while failing to act on its promise of expelling illegal foreigners from Assam.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, AJP leaders Chittaranjan Basumatary, Ziaur Rahman, and Girin Talukdar alleged that the BJP has shifted its focus from real governance issues to “religious politics,” thereby weakening the Assamese community.

“The BJP is deliberately avoiding the core issue of identifying and expelling foreigners. They keep talking about ‘Bangladeshi Miyas,’ but who are these people in reality? The government must identify them before the people,” the AJP leaders said.

Naga Issue and BJP’s Retreat

The AJP also criticized the Assam government over its handling of the recent eviction drive along the Assam–Nagaland border.

According to reports, soon after the eviction operation began, a group of Naga residents armed with weapons intervened, claiming that two of the sites under eviction actually belonged to Nagaland. They demanded an immediate halt to the drive. As tensions escalated, police forces from both Assam and Nagaland arrived at the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

Subsequently, it was decided that the eviction exercise would be suspended until further discussions between the two states are held.

Reacting to this development, AJP leaders alleged that the government had “backtracked under pressure,” instead of standing firm on the issue. “Now, their only tool left is religious polarization to divide society and weaken the Assamese nation,” the leaders said.

Sharp Reaction to Syeda Hameed’s Remarks

The AJP strongly condemned recent remarks made by Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, during her visit to Assam. The leaders accused her of expressing undue sympathy for Bangladeshis.

“We condemn her comments. Assam’s people are politically conscious and know very well whose interests she represents. The BJP, by bringing CAA, is already attempting to legalize foreigners, and Hameed’s statements only echo that narrative,” Ziaur Rahman said.

Demands for Clarity on Links

The party also raised questions about Hameed’s alleged links in Assam. They thanked Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika for exposing her background on social media, but pointed out that her possible connections with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had not been clarified.

AJP leaders revealed that Syeda Hameed had earlier visited Assam on January 16–17, 2011 to attend a seminar organized by an NGO run by a noted senior journalist, where then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was present. They further claimed that Hameed maintains close ties with two editors of a private satellite TV channel owned by the CM Sarma’s family.

“Now, there is suspicion whether she was compelled to make these statements under someone’s influence,” the AJP said, demanding that her relationship with two prominent journalists be made public.

“If the BJP has no connection with this woman, then why is she making such remarks on Assam? The government must arrest her to prove its stand,” the leaders added.

BJP in Crisis

The AJP further alleged that the BJP is going through a deep crisis, citing recent allegations of cow theft against a cabinet minister. “This shows the state of the government today. They have failed to fulfill their election promises, and instead of delivering on development, they are trying to divert issues with communal politics,” the AJP leaders said.

