Is CM Playing Foul Play in Zubeen Case? Heavy Claims By AJP'S Chitta Basumatary

In a sharp escalation of political pressure over the investigation into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, Chittaranjan Basumatary,Secretary ofAssam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), have made a series of explosive allegations against the Assam government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of attempting to “politically manipulate” the case and shield influential people involved.

Addressing the media, Basumatary alleged that the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death had turned into a “drama and deception”, claiming that the Chief Minister was “diverting the truth with theatrics”. He further accused the government of using Zubeen’s death for political gain and demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation if there was any government patronage behind the incident.

“From day one, the Chief Minister has been trying to give the case a political colour. He is unstable and contradicts his own statements. He has adopted a two-faced policy,” Basumatary said.

He accused the government of protecting certain individuals linked to the case, alleging that Siddharth (Zubeen Garg’s manager) and several others were being shielded, while Shyamkanu Mahanta was allegedly being protected in the early days of the investigation.

He also attacked writer Sikha Sarma, calling her an active BJP problem who “continues to insult Zubeen Garg even after his death.” Basumatary further claimed that attempts were being made to erase Zubeen Garg’s identity and legacy, calling the late singer “a cultural asset of Assam and the nation.”

Allegations Against Assam CM

Basumatary delivered some of his strongest political remarks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating: “He was the person who criticised Zubeen the most when he was alive. Now he is pretending to honour him.”

He accused the CM of “double standards” and said, “He wants to be a snake and a saint at the same time.” Referring to the Chief Minister, he said, “He behaves like King Pondrak Vasudev of the Mahabharata, pretending to be someone he is not.” He also said the CM has brought BJP into the justice movement out of fear of losing public support.

Basumatary questioned why a Union Minister, key government representative, or senior diplomat was not sent immediately to assist during Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore.

He also questioned why there was no State funeral protocol, no chartered flight or air ambulance arranged in time, and no national honour for Zubeen, despite him being a cultural icon with global recognition.

Questions on North East Festival and Alleged Links

Basumatary raised serious allegations about the North East Festival in Singapore, calling its role in Zubeen’s death “mysterious”. He questioned:

Will every individual involved in Zubeen Garg’s death be punished?

Why was the North East Festival continued under a different name after his death?

Who were the sponsors and patrons of the event?

Why was Singapore’s High Commissioner involved?

Why has Sanjive Narain Dangi been given protection, and what is the reason?

Why has the Chief Minister adopted political maneuvering in the case?

Why has the government failed to deliver justice?

Why have theatrical acts replaced concrete action in the investigation?

Why did a powerful External Affairs Minister claiming to be Zubeen’s close friend for 35 years not visit Singapore even once during or after the death?

He questioned whether the CAA protests played a role, claiming Zubeen Garg was targeted for opposing CAA.

19 Questions to the Assam Government

Can the government ensure a fair and proper investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg? Will the government punish all individuals directly or indirectly involved, if proven guilty? Why did the government fail to send a Cabinet-level minister or a Union representative immediately to the location upon learning about Zubeen's suspicious death? Why was no senior government representative dispatched immediately to assist in the investigation on foreign soil? Why did the government fail to arrange even a simple air ambulance or chartered flight to bring back Zubeen’s mortal remains to Assam? Despite being a supposedly powerful government, why was no proper coffin arranged to bring back Zubeen’s body with dignity? Why was no emergency Cabinet meeting or all-party condolence session held to honour Zubeen Garg with state or national respect? Why was a High Court-monitored central investigation team not constituted immediately, to ensure the investigation does not get compromised? Why was a SIT formed before a judicial inquiry, giving room for tampering of evidence and leakage of confidential information, thereby creating public suspicion? Why were key suspects not arrested immediately, allowing them to abscond and destroy evidence during so-called festival holidays? Why are several major accused still receiving VIP treatment instead of strict custody, despite the seriousness of the allegations? Why has the SIT failed to expose the nexus between the organisers of the North East India Festival and the murder conspiracy? Why was the North East Festival allowed to continue under a different name even after Zubeen’s death, and why are authorities silent on this? Which ministers, officials or influential individuals from Assam attended the festival in Thailand? Will the government bring them under investigation? Who were the sponsors and backers of the North East Festival? Will they be brought under the investigation scanner? What is the relationship between the Assam Government, Government of India and the organisers of the North East Festival? Which ministries were funding or supporting it? Those who hid facts, misled the investigation, and tried to deceive the people of Assam—will they face legal punishment or not? Why did the Assam Government fail to initiate legal action in Singapore regarding Zubeen’s death? Why did Assam Police delay visiting the incident site? Why has the Government of India not mounted pressure on Singapore authorities for a proper investigation into the suspected murder?

Basumatary Alleges Mismanagement and Political Manipulation in Zubeen Garg Case

Basumatary accused the Chief Minister of political opportunism and said the government has been trying to manipulate the case theatrically rather than ensuring justice.

“From the very beginning, the Chief Minister has treated Zubeen Garg’s death as a political tool, using theatrics to divert attention from the truth,” Basumatary said.

He further claimed that despite holding a powerful government, the Chief Minister failed to properly manage the protocols for Zubeen Garg’s death. According to Basumatary, even basic measures such as a dignified repatriation of the mortal remains and formal state honour were mishandled.

Basumatary also highlighted the moral and ethical failures of the Chief Minister:

“Even while Zubeen was alive, he faced constant criticism from the Chief Minister. Now, after his death, attempts are being made to undermine his legacy under the government’s leadership.” “No political leader brought instability; the unrest is created only by the legacy of Zubeen Garg himself,” he added. “No one can emulate Zubeen Garg. He was a king of generosity, while the Chief Minister represents exploitation and loot", he stated. “Despite longstanding friendships, certain agents worked against Zubeen during the CAA movement to weaken him,” Basumatary claimed, referring to alleged interference in Zubeen’s activism.

He also took a swipe at BJP’s role in the case, suggesting that the party, under political pressure, entered the public movement demanding justice for Zubeen in a manner that Basumatary described as “shameful and self-serving.”

Basumatary emphasized that the Chief Minister’s failures are linked not to political rivals but to his own leadership, claiming that mismanagement and negligence continue to mar the case, obstructing both justice and public trust.

“Zubeen Garg was a cultural treasure, a symbol of generosity. Yet even after his death, attempts are being made to tarnish his legacy, and those responsible must be held accountable,” he stated.

Demand for CM Resignation

Basumatary concluded by demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation, saying: “If BJP has joined the Justice for Zubeen movement, then the Chief Minister has no moral right to continue. He must resign.”

He also alleged that “the real fight is between truth and political power,” warning that the public will not accept any injustice to Zubeen Garg.

